Cango (NYSE:CANG) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) dropped 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 1,133,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 929,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $11.80. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Cango by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cango in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Cango in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

