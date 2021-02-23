Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target to $35.00

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.

In related news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $387,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

