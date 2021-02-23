CanYaCoin (CAN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $172.00

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $172.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00054201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.80 or 0.00673712 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00037377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00056527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00036100 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

