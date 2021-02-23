Capital (LON:CAPD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.37

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.37 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78). Capital shares last traded at GBX 60.75 ($0.79), with a volume of 346,534 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £113.27 million and a P/E ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Capital Company Profile (LON:CAPD)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

