Capital Management Associates NY Acquires 529 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Management Associates NY grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 3.5% of Capital Management Associates NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.00. 381,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,523,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

