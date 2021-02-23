Capital Management Associates NY Has $1.48 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.6% of Capital Management Associates NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,096,334. The company has a market capitalization of $240.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

