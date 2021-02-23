Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.44

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.44 and traded as high as $16.25. Capstar Financial shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 62,875 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $346.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 11,150 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $334,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $30,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Capstar Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

