Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.17

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 167684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.37.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.77 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

