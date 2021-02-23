Carbon Achieves Market Cap of $1.63 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon token can now be purchased for about $0.0964 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $1.63 million and $76,026.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $219.28 or 0.00456406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00068196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00077385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 150.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.00479496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00072806 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

