Carbon Market Cap Tops $1.63 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Carbon has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $76,026.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon token can currently be purchased for $0.0964 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 33% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $219.28 or 0.00456406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00068196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00077385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 150.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.00479496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00072806 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

Carbon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.