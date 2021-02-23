Cardano Trading 13.8% Higher This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001962 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $30.50 billion and approximately $11.81 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00052355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00234082 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002034 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009383 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

