Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $205.98

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$205.98 and traded as low as C$199.22. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) shares last traded at C$199.62, with a volume of 78,650 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. ATB Capital cut their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cormark increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$255.82.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$211.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$205.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.09.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

