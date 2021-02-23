Carrefour’s (CRRFY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRRFY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of CRRFY remained flat at $$3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 87,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

