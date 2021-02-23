Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Insider Sells $16,471.88 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $16,471.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,478 shares in the company, valued at $188,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adeola Olaniyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carriage Services alerts:

On Sunday, February 14th, Adeola Olaniyan sold 421 shares of Carriage Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $15,400.18.

NYSE:CSV traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 147,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $607.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 525.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 90,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 38,689 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.