Carvana Co. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.15 Per Share (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $281.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $314.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,275,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Carvana by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $2,314,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $14,782,457.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $678,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,965,818 shares of company stock valued at $741,180,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

