Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Increased to $336.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $250.00 to $336.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s previous close.

CVNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.26.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $281.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $314.56.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total value of $3,078,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,318,235.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.72, for a total value of $2,025,478.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,965,818 shares of company stock worth $741,180,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $24,275,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $2,314,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.