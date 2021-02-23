CashBet Coin (CBC) Price Reaches $0.0104

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $18.94, $50.98 and $24.68.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.74 or 0.00735538 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00038215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00057919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,193.95 or 0.04536324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $7.50, $20.33, $32.15, $51.55, $5.60, $50.98, $24.43, $18.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.