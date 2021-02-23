Caspian (CSP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,865.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $10,865.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00054904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.51 or 0.00792137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00031312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00038567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058455 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,323.25 or 0.04618003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

