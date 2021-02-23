Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) Shares Gap Down to $376.00

Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 376 ($4.91), but opened at GBX 364.48 ($4.76). Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) shares last traded at GBX 366 ($4.78), with a volume of 5,025 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 370.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 349.75. The firm has a market cap of £159.69 million and a PE ratio of 43.91.

In related news, insider Brian J. Cooke acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 368 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £18,400 ($24,039.72).

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

