Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Down 6.9%

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.61. 1,841,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,308,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $247.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $29,444.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 314,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 176,421 shares of company stock valued at $322,516. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 263,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 167,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455,996 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,571,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 192,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 563,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.