Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.06–0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $130-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.17 million.Castlight Health also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Shares of CSLT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. 1,835,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,309. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $247.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $112,672.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,137.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,421 shares of company stock worth $322,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.