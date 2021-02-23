Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.06–0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $130-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.17 million.Castlight Health also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of CSLT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. 1,835,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,309. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $247.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.
About Castlight Health
Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.
Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.