Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $1.11. 180,402,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 279,685,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Castor Maritime stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC owned 9.27% of Castor Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.