Castweet Trading Down 16.2% This Week (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Castweet token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $241,953.68 and approximately $90,350.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Castweet

Castweet is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

