Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.57). 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 20,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.06.

Catalyst Media Group Company Profile (LON:CMX)

Catalyst Media Group plc supplies products and services to the online and retail betting markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers data, streaming, pictures, and gaming content across a range of sports with a focus on horse racing and greyhounds. It also provides specialized broadcast solutions, including HD, UHD, satellite uplinks, streaming, satellite internet, teleport, and fiber services.

