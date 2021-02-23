Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Trading Down 6.3%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.01. 2,125,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,880,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRX. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.53.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.