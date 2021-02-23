Catex Token (CATT) Market Cap Achieves $2.45 Million

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $14,019.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

