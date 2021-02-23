cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CEO Sells $518,500.00 in Stock

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CEO Raymond Scott Coffman sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

cbdMD stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,507. cbdMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

Get cbdMD alerts:

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YCBD. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,439,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 124,812 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of cbdMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of cbdMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of cbdMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.