CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells $1,067,760.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $1,067,760.00.
CBZ traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. 7,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.58.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.
