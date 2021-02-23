CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells $1,067,760.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $1,067,760.00.

CBZ traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. 7,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CBIZ by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 378,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,195,000 after buying an additional 244,562 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,630,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 199,712 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 294,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 137,563 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

