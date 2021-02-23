CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,762 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 4.34% of CBIZ worth $63,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 61.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 151,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 25.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

CBZ traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.03. 6,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 36,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $917,215.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $52,474.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,541.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,300 shares of company stock worth $1,822,511. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

