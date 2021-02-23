CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.06

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 1125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

CBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.03.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities research analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CBTX by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,461 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 510.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

