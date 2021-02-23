CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.06

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 1125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.
CBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.03.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CBTX by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,461 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 510.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.
