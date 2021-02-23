Ccore Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,996.25 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Ccore has a market capitalization of $5,996.25 and approximately $38.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ccore has traded 61.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00054924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.98 or 0.00792543 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00031458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00038630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058552 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,348.70 or 0.04665544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

