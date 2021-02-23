CCUniverse (UVU) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $9,444.41 and approximately $9.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006849 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006713 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000108 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

