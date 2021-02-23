Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0167 on Top Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $89.55 million and $31.32 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00054904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.51 or 0.00792137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00031312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00038567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058455 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,323.25 or 0.04618003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,347,812,747 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

