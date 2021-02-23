Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) were down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 706,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 465,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $932.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after buying an additional 500,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.