Celo Dollar Tops 1-Day Volume of $587,015.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $40.10 million and approximately $587,015.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00052580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.77 or 0.00737937 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00030401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00037591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.68 or 0.04512796 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 40,104,532 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

