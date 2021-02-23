Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) were down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.02 and last traded at $55.88. Approximately 1,625,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,518,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.10.

Several analysts have commented on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Get Celsius alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.40 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,515,000 after buying an additional 195,627 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after buying an additional 137,090 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 5,364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 679,735 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Celsius by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,202,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.