Centaur Market Cap Hits $7.39 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and $1.18 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.16 or 0.00455326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00069042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00078625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00054081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.79 or 0.00479924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00073023 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Buying and Selling Centaur

Centaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

