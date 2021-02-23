Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Up 11.2%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)’s stock price was up 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 6,224,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 1,811,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 167,910 shares during the period.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.