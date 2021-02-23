Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC) Trading Up 8.5%

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC) was up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 80,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 24,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market cap of C$11.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

About Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC)

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of cobalt and copper mineral projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Namibia. The company explores for nickel, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds 100% interest in six concessions located in Namibia.

