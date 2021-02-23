Centrality Price Hits $0.0448 on Major Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Centrality token can currently be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $53.78 million and approximately $557,721.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrality has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00055038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.55 or 0.00714865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00030899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00037261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00058311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00037891 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.