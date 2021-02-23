Centrality Trading 15% Higher This Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Centrality token can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $58.85 million and approximately $624,276.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.36 or 0.00778482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00031332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00039917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00058920 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.76 or 0.04642366 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

