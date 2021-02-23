Centric Cash (CNS) Reaches One Day Volume of $273,193.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Centric Cash has a market cap of $339,606.98 and approximately $273,193.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00033629 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 2,216,197,553 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

