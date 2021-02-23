Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Up 5.8%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.37. 344,775 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 288,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92.

In other news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 497.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.