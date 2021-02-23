Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Cerner worth $15,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the third quarter worth $272,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 21.9% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 88.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter worth $279,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.55. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

