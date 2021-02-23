Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 3,388,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,799,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 62,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $456,716.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,716.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 56,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $448,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 418,649 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,959 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cerus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerus by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cerus by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cerus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerus by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

