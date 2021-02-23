CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) Shares Down 0.7%

CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 42,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 138,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

CF Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

