CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.41

Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and traded as high as $19.36. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 8,844 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $102.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.