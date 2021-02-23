Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) Trading Down 1.7%

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66. 291,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 850% from the average session volume of 30,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53.

Get Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.