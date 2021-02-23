Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Shares Up 15.1%

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) was up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 27,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 13,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Chariot Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

