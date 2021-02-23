Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Northland Securities

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Northland Securities from $137.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

GTLS stock opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Capstone Asset Management Company boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 21,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,334 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in Chart Industries by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 83,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chart Industries by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 243,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 80,766 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

